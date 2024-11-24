No. 4 Penn State stays on playoff track with narrow 26-25 win over Minnesota

By DAVE CAMPBELL The Associated Press
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Abbie Parr]

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Drew Allar passed for 233 yards and a touchdown and rushed for a score and a late fourth-down conversion to help fourth-ranked Penn State fend off Minnesota 26-25 and stay on track for a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Nittany Lions are 10-1 overall and 7-1 in the Big Ten. Tyler Warren had eight receptions for 102 yards as Penn State kept alive a slim conference title hope. Ethan Singleton’s 12-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter gave the Nittany Lions their first lead at 23-22 on a drive that started with three straight throws to Warren.

