No. 4 Penn State stays on playoff track with narrow 26-25 win over Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Drew Allar passed for 233 yards and a touchdown and rushed for a score and a late fourth-down conversion to help fourth-ranked Penn State fend off Minnesota 26-25 and stay on track for a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Nittany Lions are 10-1 overall and 7-1 in the Big Ten. Tyler Warren had eight receptions for 102 yards as Penn State kept alive a slim conference title hope. Ethan Singleton’s 12-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter gave the Nittany Lions their first lead at 23-22 on a drive that started with three straight throws to Warren.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.