No. 7 Tennessee looking for final chance to polish resume vs. rival Vanderbilt

No. 7 Tennessee needs a nice, big win to polish the Volunteers’ resume for the College Football Playoff field and possibly earn an on-campus game in December. The Vols also can keep asserting their dominance over an in-state rival that had the edge in this series much of the past decade. Vanderbilt already is bowl eligible for the first time in coach Clark Lea’s fourth season at his alma mater. A victory over Tennessee would be his first as a coach or player while also notching the Commodores’ first winning season since 2013. That also would position Vanderbilt for a better bowl destination with its first win in this series since 2018.

