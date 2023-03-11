No. 7 Texas beat No. 22 TCU in Big 12 semifinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dylan Disu and Christian Bishop scored 15 points apiece and No. 7 Texas beat No. 22 TCU 66-60 in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals. The second-seeded Longhorns will play top-seeded Kansas for the championship on Saturday night. Texas played its second straight game without Timmy Allen, who is dealing with a leg injury. Mike Miles scored 15 points and Chuck O’Bannon had 12 for the Horned Frogs, who couldn’t replicate their hot shooting from a quarterfinal win over Kansas State.

