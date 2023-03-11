No. 7 Texas beats No. 22 TCU 66-60 in Big 12 semifinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dylan Disu and Christian Bishop scored 15 points apiece and No. 7 Texas beat No. 22 TCU 66-60 in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals. The second-seeded Longhorns will play top-seeded Kansas for the championship on Saturday night. Texas played its second straight game without Timmy Allen, who is dealing with a leg injury. Mike Miles scored 15 points and Chuck O’Bannon had 12 for the Horned Frogs, who couldn’t replicate their hot shooting from a quarterfinal win over Kansas State.
TCU guard Micah Peavy (0) looks to shoot under pressure from Texas forward Dylan Disu (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Friday, March 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel
TCU forward Emanuel Miller (2) puts up a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Friday, March 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel
TCU guard Damion Baugh (10) shoots under pressure from Texas forward Dillon Mitchell (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Friday, March 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel