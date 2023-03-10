No. 7 Texas routs Oklahoma State 61-47 in Big 12 quarters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sir’Jabari Rice scored 13 points to lead four Texas players in double-figures scoring, and the seventh-ranked Longhorns shut down Oklahoma State once again in a 61-47 victory in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals. Tyrese Hunter and Dylan Disu scored 11 points apiece and Arterio Morris had 10 as the second-seeded Longhorns breezed into the semifinals and a matchup with third-seeded Kansas State or No. 6 seed TCU. Caleb Asberry had 16 points for the Cowboys, whose slim NCAA Tournament hopes may have taken a devastating blow with the lackluster performance.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Oklahoma State guard Bryce Thompson (1) drives under pressured by Texas forward Dillon Mitchell (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel
Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone, back, tries to steal the ball from Texas forward Christian Bishop during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel
Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone (22) shoots over Texas forward Dylan Disu (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel