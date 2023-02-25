No. 9 Baylor rallies after George injury to beat No. 8 Texas

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jalen Bridges had 17 points for ninth-ranked Baylor in an 81-72 win over Big 12 co-leader and No. 8 Texas. The Bears overcame a huge deficit Saturday with an impressive run right after freshman standout Keyonte George left injured early. Adam Flagler had 14 points for the 21-8 Bears while Flo Thamba had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Dylan Disu had a season-high 24 points for 22-7 Texas. The Longhorns led by 14 points almost midway through the first half right after George appeared to turn his right ankle and hopped off the court without waiting for a timeout. Baylor then went on a 25-5 run.

