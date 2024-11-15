Oklahoma State holds off Southern Illinois 85-78 in the Cowboys’ 3,000th men’s basketball game

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Abou Ousmane and Brandon Newman both scored 18 points, combining to shoot 15 for 19, and Oklahoma State held off Southern Illinois 85-78 in the Cowboys’ 3,000th men’s basketball game. Davonte Davis gave Oklahoma State an 80-62 lead with 4:23 but the Cowboys did not make another field goal the rest of the way as Southern Illinois got as close as four points with 24 seconds left. Arturo Dean made two free throws with 19 seconds left for a six-point lead and Southern Illinois turned it over for the 18th time at the other end. Newman added one free throw for a three-possession lead to seal it. Marchelus Avery added 11 points and Bryce Thompson 10 for Oklahoma State (3-0).

