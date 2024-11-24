Oregon St. claims Pac-12 ‘title’ and snaps a 5-game skid with 41-38 win over No. 25 Washington St.

By ANNE M. PETERSON The Associated Press
Washington State defensive backs Stephen Hall (1) and Tanner Moku (32) tackle Oregon State running back Salahadin Allah (26) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark Ylen]

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Everett Hayes kicked a 55-yard field goal with 20 seconds left and Oregon State snapped a five-game losing streak with a 41-38 victory over No. 25 Washington State in what was essentially this season’s Pac-12 championship. Ben Gulbranson, who missed last week’s loss at Air Force, threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Beavers (5-6). Trent Walker Jr. caught 12 passes for 136 yards. It was the second straight loss for the Cougars (8-3), who were coming off a 38-35 loss last weekend to New Mexico that dashed the Cougars’ hopes of possibly earning an at-large bid to the 12-team College Football Playoff.

