Oregon St. claims Pac-12 ‘title’ and snaps a 5-game skid with 41-38 win over No. 25 Washington St.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Everett Hayes kicked a 55-yard field goal with 20 seconds left and Oregon State snapped a five-game losing streak with a 41-38 victory over No. 25 Washington State in what was essentially this season’s Pac-12 championship. Ben Gulbranson, who missed last week’s loss at Air Force, threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Beavers (5-6). Trent Walker Jr. caught 12 passes for 136 yards. It was the second straight loss for the Cougars (8-3), who were coming off a 38-35 loss last weekend to New Mexico that dashed the Cougars’ hopes of possibly earning an at-large bid to the 12-team College Football Playoff.

