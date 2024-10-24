Oregon State and Washington State to meet twice next season

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State’s and Washington State’s football teams will meet twice next season before reviving the Pac-12 conference in 2026. The Beavers and Cougars will play each other in Corvallis on Nov. 1 and then in Pullman on Nov. 29, Oregon State announced Wednesday. Oregon State and Washington State were the lone teams remaining in the Pac-12 after realignment last year. This season, the conference had a scheduling agreement with the Mountain West, but the deal was not extended for another season.

