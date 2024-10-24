Pat Riley Court unveiled, and the Heat president is emotional as it happened

MIAMI (AP) — Pat Riley stood in front of 20,000 people on Wednesday night. And they all seemed to be cheering as the Miami Heat officially dedicated their home court in his honor. But when it was time to end his remarks and close the halftime celebration of “Pat Riley Court,” the Basketball Hall of Famer and team president was speaking to just one person — his wife, Chris. He told her, “We made it.”

