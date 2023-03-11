Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that left a pedestrian dead on the east side of town.

Police said Saturday the pedestrian was walking hit by a westbound sedan late Friday night on Zuni Road SE near Dallas Street SE about a block south of U.S. Route 66.

Officers responded just before midnight and determined that the vehicle fled the scene to the west.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with significant injuries and later died. The victim’s name has not been released.

An investigation is continuing.

