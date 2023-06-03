Penn, Oral Roberts, Rider take down national seeds in NCAA Tournament baseball games

No. 1 Wake Forest and 10 other national seeds won their openers in the NCAA regionals before Penn began a late-night flurry of upsets. The Quakers beat No. 13 Auburn 6-3 in 11 innings for the Ivy League’s first national tournament win over an SEC opponent. Oral Roberts took down No. 11 Oklahoma State 6-4 for its third win over the Cowboys this season and its nation-best 19th straight victory. Rider finished an 11-10 win over No. 10 Coastal Carolina when Richie Sica made a diving catch of Caden Bodine’s flare to center with the bases loaded.

