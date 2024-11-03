Pennington, NAU defense decimates Weber State in 27-6 win

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Quarterback Ty Pennington accounted for 285 yards and four touchdowns and Northern Arizona was never threatened in its 27-6 win over Weber State on Saturday.

On the first play after the opening kickoff, Pennington ran for a 75-yard touchdown and the Lumberjacks (5-4, 3-2 Big Sky) never looked back. On its first play from scrimmage after the kickoff, Weber State quarterback Richie Munoz threw an interception to DJ VanHook at the Wildcats’ 28.

Five plays later, Pennington threw a 9-yard touchdown to Tausagafou Ho Ching for a two-score lead. Weber State started the next drive with a false-start penalty then Munoz followed with another interception, this time to Mikale Greer.

Again with a short field, Pennington helped lead a six-play, 30-yard drive that ended with him crashing into the end zone from the 2 for a 21-0 lead.

Pennington finished 18-for-21 passing for 212 yards and two touchdowns and ran 12 times for 73 yards and two touchdowns. His 20-yard touchdown to Ta’ir Brooks with 12:25 left — the point-after attempt failed — closed the scoring.

Munoz threw for 152 yards for the Wildcats (3-6, 2-3).

