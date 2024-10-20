Plane crashes during air show at Las Cruces International Airport

Las Cruces, N.M. (AP) — A plane crashed during Sunday’s air show at the Las Cruces International Airport, but there was no immediate word if the pilot survived.

Authorities said a plane went down during the second annual show of the Las Cruces Air and Space Expo and the event cancelled afterward.

The crash involved a single airplane and the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were on their way to the scene, authorities said.

An airport official said the New Mexico State Police will be leading the investigation into the crash.

