PM Prep-Segue

ALEC BALDWIN WILL FACE CHARGE IN “RUST” SHOOTING

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged with involuntary manslaughter for the shooting death of a cinematographer on the set of the film “Rust” outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, in October 2021. Baldwin pointed a gun at Hutchins during a scene rehearsal when the gun went off. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed, and director Joel Souza was wounded. Weapons specialist Hannah Gutierrez Reed also will be charged with involuntary manslaughter. If convicted, Baldwin and Gutierrez Reed each face up to 5 years in prison and a $5,000 fine. Baldwin lawyer Luke Nikas says the charge is “a terrible miscarriage of justice.” Attorney Jason Bowles, who represents Gutierrez Reed, says the charges are “the result of a very flawed investigation.” Prosecutors say assistant director David Halls, who handed the gun to Baldwin, has signed a plea agreement for negligent use of a deadly weapon.

“BANSHEES” TOPS AP TOP MOVIES LIST

LOS ANGELES (AP) – You may have heard of the Associated Press Top 25 sports polls, which rank college teams each week. Welcome to the AP Top Movies list, which works in a similar way, but just once a year. The AP polled 26 movie experts on the best films of 2022. The winner was “The Banshees of Inisherin (in-ish-EER’-in).” “Everything Everywhere All At Once” came in second. “Tar” was third, followed by “Nope” and “The Woman King.”

“THAT ‘90S SHOW” SPINS OFF FROM “THAT ’70S SHOW”

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Eric and Donna from “That ’70s Show” now have a daughter, and she’s the focus of the spinoff, “That ’90s Show.” Callie Haverda plays Leia Forman, who decides to spend the summer with her grandparents in Wisconsin. Haverda says people get mannerisms from their parents, so to prepare for the role, she went back and watched “That ‘70s Show.” However, she says she did not want to be a carbon copy of Eric or Donna. “That ’90s Show” is streaming now on Netflix.

“ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT” LEADS BAFTA NOMINATIONS

LONDON (AP) – The top nominee at the British Academy Film Awards is a German-language remake of “All Quiet on the Western Front.” It earned 14 nominations, including best film. “The Banshees of Inisherin (in-ish-EER’-in)” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” each got 10 nominations. The BAFTAs are the British equivalent of the Academy Awards. The BAFTAs will be held Feb. 19 in London.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.