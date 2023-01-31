PM Prep-Segue

CHARGES AGAINST ALEC BALDWIN EXPECTED TODAY

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Prosecutors plan to file involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin today. He will be charged in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal on a movie set in October 2021 in New Mexico. Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altweis says her office will release a statement of probable cause outlining the evidence. Baldwin has said it was a tragic accident and he was told the gun was safe.

SMITH AND LAWRENCE RETEAM FOR “BAD BOYS” FILM

NEW YORK (AP) – Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will make a fourth “Bad Boys” movie. Sony Pictures announced the film, which does not yet have a title, is in early pre-production. The last film, “Bad Boys For Life,” came out in 2020 and was a pre-pandemic hit. Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman has denied that the next film was put on hold after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. Rothman said last May there was nothing to put on hold at the time.

CHARGES DROPPED IN ILLINOIS AGAINST R. KELLY.

CHICAGO (AP) – A judge has accepted the recommendation of a Chicago prosecutor and dismissed sex abuse charges against R. Kelly. Today’s hearing lasted just minutes, and Kelly was not present. Yesterday, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said she was comfortable dropping the charges because Kelly will spend decades in prison already for federal convictions. That’s not sitting well with some of Kelly’s accusers, like Lanita Carter. She says she spent nearly 20 years hoping her abuser would be brought to justice, and justice was denied for her. Kelly is serving a 30-year prison sentence for convictions in New York, and he will be sentenced for more convictions in Chicago on Feb. 23. He still has a pending sexual misconduct case in Hennepin County, Minnesota.

DC UNIVERSE GETS EXTENDED PLAN

NEW YORK (AP) – Five new films and five new TV series are planned for the DC Universe. New DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran presented plans for what they call the first chapter of an eight- to ten-year plan for the DCU. It will begin with a new Superman film in July 2025.

MICHAEL McKEAN HONORS MEMORY OF CINDY WILLIAMS

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Lenny from “Laverne and Shirley” is paying his respects to Shirley. Michael McKean tweets his memories of Cindy Williams from season one of the show. He says she scooted past him and “with a glorious grin, says: ‘Show’s cookin’!” Williams died last week at the age of 75. Williams’ career have turned out quite differently. George Lucas had considered her for the role of Princess Leia in “Star Wars.”

“LOCKWOOD & CO.” DIRECTOR WAS TOO BUSY FOR GHOSTS

LONDON (AP) – The creator and director of the new supernatural series “Lockwood and Co.” acknowledges the places where they filmed could be haunted. He just might not have been paying attention. Joe Cornish says they shot in cemeteries and stately homes. However, he says film sets are such chaotic places that if a poltergeist had thrown stuff around, nobody would have noticed. He says the ghost would be really annoyed that nobody was seeing it. “Lockwood and Co.” is streaming now on Netflix.

