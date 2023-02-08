PM Prep-Segue

ALEC BALDWIN TRIES TO GET PROSECUTOR REMOVED FROM HIS CASE

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Alec Baldwin’s defense team is trying to disqualify the special prosecutor in his case involving the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a movie set outside Santa Fe, New Mexico. Baldwin’s attorneys filed a motion that says Andrea Reeb’s position as a state lawmaker prohibits her under state law from continuing as a special prosecutor. Reeb is a Republican who was elected to the New Mexico House of Representatives in November. Prosecutors say the filing is nothing but a legal diversion. Baldwin and a weapons supervisor each are charged with involuntary manslaughter in the accidental shooting of Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.

TESTIMONY BEGINS IN XXXTENTACION MURDER TRIAL

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – The friend who was with XXXTentacion (ex-ex-ex-ten-tah-see-OHN’) when the rapper was shot and killed gave details on what happened during testimony in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, yesterday. Leonard Kerr said two men with guns jumped out of an SUV while Kerr and XXXTentacion were at a motorcycle shop in 2018. Kerr testified the taller man told him not to get out of the car, while the other man was trying to pull a gold chain off the rapper’s neck. Kerr said he decided to run, figuring he might survive if he got shot. He said he looked back to see the taller man pointing a gun at XXXTentacion, and Kerr heard at least two loud bangs. Three men are on trial for the rapper’s murder. A fourth man took a plea deal and is expected to testify.

“SIMPSONS” EPISODE REMOVED IN HONG KONG OVER FORCED LABOR JOKE

HONG KONG (AP) – The Disney company has removed an episode of “The Simpsons” from its streaming service in Hong Kong over a references to China. The episode “One Angry Lisa” originally aired on TV in October. In it, Marge Simpson is taking a virtual spin class whose instructor is in front of a background of the Great Wall of China. The instructor says, “Behold the wonders of China. Bitcoin mines, forced labor camps where children make smartphones.” The issue of forced labor is sensitive in China, and China has imposed more control over Hong Kong since taking over the territory in 1997.

SHANIA TWAIN CREATES HER OWN WORLD IN MUSIC

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Shania Twain’s method of dealing with stress is making music, especially songwriting. You can imagine she spent a lot of time doing that in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. Twain says she loves songwriting because she can create whatever reality she wants. During that particular time, Twain says she wanted something that would make her dance. Twain says even the melancholy songs that she wrote ended up with a poppy beat. Those songs ended up on her “Queen of Me” album, out now.

JOHN WILLIAMS’ RADIO BROADCASTS WILL BE AVAILABLE ONLINE

BOSTON (AP) – The Boston Symphony Orchestra is nearly finished with digitizing more than 200 Boston Pops radio broadcasts conducted by John Williams from 1979 to 1991. The broadcasts were recorded on reel-to-reel tapes that were become brittle with age. The concerts feature some of Williams’ first arrangements of his film scores. Guest musicians include Joan Baez, Ray Charles, Carrol Channing, Joel Grey and Wynton Marsalis. The recordings will be free to the public starting June 15.

“DANCES WITH WOLVES” ACTOR GRANTED BAIL

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) – Bail has been set at $300,000 for “Dances With Wolves” actor Nathan Chasing Horse. He has been charged in Nevada with sexually abusing and trafficking Indigenous women and girls. Chasing Horse has been ordered to stay with a relative if he’s released from jail and to avoid contacting any alleged victims or minors. Under Nevada Law, he would have to pay 15% — that is, $45,000 — to be released. Chasing Horse’s public defender, Kristy Holson, tells The Associated Press she’s happy with the bail ruling but she declined to comment on the allegations. Prosecutors declined comment after the hearing.

