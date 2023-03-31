PM Prep-Segue

BALDWIN CO-DEFENDANT GETS 6 MONTHS PROBATION ON GUN CHARGE

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A codefendant in the case against actor Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on a movie set in New Mexico was convicted Friday of unsafe handling of a firearm and sentenced to six months of probation. Safety coordinator and assistant director David Halls also must pay a $500 fine and complete a gun-safety course after agreeing to plead guilty to the charge related to the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western movie “Rust.” Halls appeared briefly by video to waive his right to challenge the negligence charge, as state District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer approved terms of a plea agreement with prosecutors. Baldwin and movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter that carry a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison and fines.

REVIEW: SANDLER, NISTON RETEAM IN ‘MURDER MYSTERY 2’

You would have a hard time defending the limp plotting, the bland action-adventure set pieces or the Agatha Christie-light whodunit twists of the first “Murder Mystery” or its new sequel. So says Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle. But Coyle also says everything in these two films is secondary to the comic and sweet rapport between Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, Coye says like its predecessor, “Murder Mystery 2” is built on old-fashioned star power and the interplay between its A-list leads. The movie lands on Netflix on Friday.

SHAMIER ANDERSON SAVORS CAREER RISE, ROLE IN NEW ‘JOHN WICK’

New York (AP) — Shamier Anderson is well aware that his Hollywood profile is rising, and he isn’t taking the moment for granted. Anderson says he’s been “on the grind for a very long time” and is enjoying being “pretty ubiquitous in the marketplace right now.” Most wouldn’t blame Anderson for indulging in the moment, as his latest film, the Keanu Reeves-led “John Wick: Chapter 4,” debuted last week at No. 1 with a franchise-best $73.5 million domestically at the box office. Anderson plays Tracker, a bounty hunter, who’s stalked Wick around the world in hopes of collecting a huge payday.. He’s starred in the film “Bruiser,” a February release, with Trevante Rhodes, and appeared in movies such as 2020’s “Bruised” with Halle Berry and 2018’s “Destroyer” alongside Nicole Kidman.

