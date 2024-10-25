PM Prep-Segue

Tom Hardy sometimes wishes he could be like Venom

MEXICO CITY (AP) – “Venom” star Tom Hardy believes we all have our own internal Venom. Hardy says it’s not so much a good side and a bad side, but that internal voice that says, “I wish I could just do THIS, and this is what I would do if I could” – but then “you have to put that away and carry on being a grownup.” He says Venom is allowed to do those things that most people have to dismiss. The latest installment, “Venom: The Last Dance,” is in theaters today.

Seth Meyers thinks his kids are outgrowing the turkey costume bit

NEW YORK (AP) – Seth Meyers has an annual bit at Thanksgiving with his kids in turkey costumes, but his oldest is starting to resist. Meyers asked his eight-year-old if he would do the turkey costume this year, and his son sighed and said, “I guess so.” Meyers says he won’t force his kids to participate in his comedy. He says his son likes being on TV, but the minute someone at school busts him for being in a turkey costume, “game over.” Meyers has a new comedy special called “Dead Man Walking” that premieres tonight on HBO and Max.

Judge upholds dismissal of involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in on-set shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge has upheld her decision to dismiss an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie. In a ruling Thursday, state District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer stood by her July decision to dismiss an involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin. She said prosecutors did not raise any factual or legal arguments that would justify reversing her decision. The case was thrown out halfway through trial on allegations that police and prosecutors withheld evidence from the defense in the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film “Rust.”

Fourth Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland is set for release July 2026

Tom Holland is getting ready to don his Spidey suit again. The fourth installment of the blockbuster series has been set for release on July 2026, according to Sony Pictures. Daniel Destin Cretton, best known for helming Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” has also signed on to direct the still-untitled film. Cretton had previously been tapped to direct “Avengers: Kang Dynasty” but exited the project, since reimagined as “Avengers: Doomsday,” late last year. Jon Watts directed the previous three Holland-led Spider-Man films. Together, “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” have made over $3.9 billion globally.

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Durk charged with orchestrating 2022 Los Angeles killing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Durk has been arrested in Florida on federal charges that he paid for the attempted 2022 revenge killing of rapper Quando Rondo at a Los Angeles gas station, a shooting that resulted in the death of Rondo’s cousin. Durk is charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire in the slaying of Saviay’a Robinson, who was gunned down on Aug. 19, 2022, according to an FBI affidavit. Five other members of Durk’s Chicago-based rap collective, “Only the Family” or “OTF,” have also been arrested and at least two more arrests may be forthcoming, according to court documents that have been filed.

Guitarist of heavy metal band Iced Earth avoids additional time behind bars in Jan. 6 case

WASHINGTON (AP) — A heavy metal guitarist who was part of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group when he joined the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, avoided additional time behind bars when he was sentenced Friday to probation for his role in the attack. Jon Ryan Schaffer, who founded the band Iced Earth, was the first Jan. 6 defendant to plead guilty to federal charges in 2021. The judge who handed down his sentence and prosecutors credited Schaffer for his decision to quickly accept responsibility and cooperate with Justice Department officials investigating the riot. He was sentenced to three years of probation.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.