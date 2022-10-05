PM Prep-Segue

LAWSUIT SETTLED, FILM MAY RESUME AFTER ALEC BALDWIN SHOOTING

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The family of a cinematographer shot and killed by Alec Baldwin on the set of the film “Rust” has agreed to settle a lawsuit against Baldwin and the movie’s producers, and production may resume on the project in January. Matthew Hutchins, widow of the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, says in a statement that a settlement agreement has been reached in the New Mexico lawsuit. Matthew Hutchins says filming will resume on “Rust” in January, with the same principal players as before. New Mexico regulators say the production company has failed to pay a fine for safety violations, and have scheduled a hearing for April. Baldwin, Halyna Hutchins and others were setting up a shot inside a chapel on set when the gun he was holding went off in October 2021.

ANGELINA JOLIE REVIES ABUSE CLAIMS AGAINST BRAD PITT IN FILING

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The domestic issues between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are back in the news. Jolie has provided more details about what she says happened between them on a private jet flight — an incident that led to her filing for divorce. The information’s in a court filing in the couple’s dispute over property they own in France. In the document, Jolie says an angry Pitt grabbed her by the head and shook her while in flight, then put his hands on two of their children when they tried to intervene to help their mom. The incident was investigated and resulted in no charges being filed. And in the divorce ruling, Pitt was given joint custody of the kids, something that Jolie is appealing. A rep for Pitt calls the new filing a “rehash” that hurts the family.

HURRICANE IAN HELPS WEATHER CHANNEL RATINGS

NEW YORK (AP) — You can say Hurricane Ian is having one positive effect – on TV ratings. Last week’s storm has brought good ratings to The Weather Channel. The cable and satellite outlet reached its biggest audience a week ago today. The network says its average viewership was 3.4 million people — the biggest draw since Hurricane Harvey hit Texas in 2017. Viewers watched as Ian crashed into Florida, lashed the state and waded back into the Atlantic before making a second landfall in the Carolinas.

DEFENSE EXPECTED TO REST IN ALEX JONES CASE

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — It looks like the latest Alex Jones defamation will end without the Infowars host taking the stand again. As the defense wraps up its case today, lawyers for Jones told the court Jones won’t be back to testify. His first turn on the stand didn’t help him or his company look good to jurors. He told the panel he was tired of apologizing for saying the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was a hoax. The jury will have to decide how much Jones pays in damages to those suing him. He already lost the defamation part of the suit by default.

FINAL PLAINTIFF WITNESS SAYS HE WAS RE-VICTIMIZED BY JONES

WATERBURH, Conn. (AP) — The final family member of a victim of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre has testified at the latest defamation suit against Infowars host Alex Jones. Mark Barden lost his son Daniel in the hail of bullets that snuffed out the lives of 26 people, most of them children. And Barden told the jury yesterday he and his family felt victimized again when they heard Jones’ followers had desecrated his son’s grave — and that some conspiracy theorists even planned to dig up the boy’s body to prove their theory that the shooting was a hoax.

MEXICAN ACTOR CONVICTED IN ROAD RAGE CONFRONTATION

MIAMI (AP) — A Mexican actor has been convicted in Florida of killing a man with a punch during a 2019 road rage incident. A six-person jury in Miami-Dade circuit court found Pablo Lyle guilty of manslaughter, rejecting his claim that he acted in self-defense. He could get 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced. Before his arrest in the U.S. Lyle was in several telenovelas — and in a Netflix crime show called “Yankee.”

