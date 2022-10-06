PM Prep-Segue

KEVIN SPACEY SEX MISCONDUCT TRIAL GETS UNDER WAY IN NEW YORK

NEW YORK (AP) — The next two weeks will determine whether Kevin Spacey will have to pay damages to a man who claims Spacey tried to seduce him when he was a teenager. Anthony Rapp is suing the fired “House of Cards” star over an incident at a party when he was 14 and Spacey was 26. He says Spacey invited him to his apartment — and after the other guests left, a drunken Spacey carried him into a bedroom, put him on a bed – and climbed on top. Rapp says he got away. He’s suing for damages for emotional distress and loss of work.

KEVIN SPACEY’S OTHER WOES

NEW YORK (AP) — The sexual assault trial in New York comes at a tough time for Kevin Spacey, even if it won’t result in jail time if he’s convicted. The fired “House of Cards” star faces other legal cases. Three months ago, Spacey pleaded not guilty in London to charges he sexually assaulted three men between 2004 and 2015. At that time, he was the artistic director at the Old Vic theater. And this past summer, a judge in Los Angeles approved an arbitrator’s decision ordering Spacey to pay $30.9 million to the makers of “House of Cards.” The producers sued Spacey, saying his misconduct cost them money.

“SCRUBS” PRODUCER/WRITER CHARGED WITH SEXUAL ASSAULT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities in Los Angeles believe TV producer and writer Eric Weinberg may have sexually assaulted other women. And they are urging them to come forward. As it is, Weinberg is charged with sexually assaulting five women. Authorities say he lured them by inviting them to photo shoots. He faces 18 felony counts. Weinberg is free on $5 million bond. Arraignment is set for Oct. 25.

ALEC BALDWIN SETTLEMENT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alec Baldwin has settled a wrongful death lawsuit by the family of the cinematographer he killed with a prop gun on the set of “Rust.” But he isn’t out of the woods when it comes to criminal charges. Officials in New Mexico continue their investigation. And recently prosecutors requested funding with an eye toward filing criminal charges against Baldwin and others linked to the movie.

