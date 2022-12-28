PM Prep-Segue

JOHN KRASINSKI PLAYS ACTOR-DIRECTOR

NEW YORK (AP) – Being both an actor and a director has made John Krasinski kinder to both. Krasinski says as a director, he sees what every person contributes to a project. He says as an actor, he realizes all that a director handles and he knows to be his best self as an actor. Krasinski is the executive producer as well as the star of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” which is streaming now on Amazon Prime.

CAMERAMAN AWARDED $66 MILLION FOR INJURIES ON SET OF “ONLY THE BRAVE”

UNDATED (AP) – A jury has awarded more than $66 million to a cameraman who suffered a spinal cord injury while working on the 2017 film “Only the Brave.” The Santa Fe New Mexican quotes Jame Razo as saying the decision has been “a huge emotional relief.” Razo was driving a mobile camera crane unit up a steep road in June 2016 when the unit tipped over and fell on him. He suffered severe injuries that required nearly a dozen surgeries. “Only the Brave” was a film about elite firefighters that starred Josh Brolin and Jeff Bridges.

MUSICIAN JO MERSA MARLEY DIES

MIAMI (AP) – Reggae musician Jo Mersa Marley — the grandson of Bob Marley and son of Stephen Marley — has died at the age of 31. His representative confirms his death to Rolling Stone magazine but did not give a cause. Marley was part of his family’s band Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers. He wrote his own music from the age of 10. In 2010, he and cousin Daniel Bambaata Marley released their first single, “My Girl.” He put out his debut album, “Eternal,” last year.

