PM Prep-Segue

PROSECUTOR STEPS DOWN FROM ALEC BALDWIN CASE

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – The special prosecutor in Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter case will step down from that role because she is also a New Mexico state legislator. Republican state Representative Andrea Reeb says in a statement she will not allow questions about her serving as a legislator and a prosecutor cloud the real issue. She says she will step aside to let the prosecution focus on evidence and facts. Baldwin’s legal team had tried to get Reeb disqualified, citing constitutional provisions about the separation of powers of different branches of government. Baldwin and a weapons specialist are charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie “Rust” outside Santa Fe in October 2021.

LINDSAY LOHAN IS PREGNANT

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child. Lohan announced her pregnancy on Instagram, saying, “We are blessed and excited.” Lohan married financier Bader Shammas last year. Lohan’s representative did not return a request for comment.

KYLE CHRISLEY ARRESTED

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) – The son of reality TV star Todd Chrisley of “Chrisley Knows Best” has been charged with aggravated assault in Smyrna, Georgia. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says Kyle Chrisley was charged yesterday. He was released on $3,000 bond. Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie, are serving time in prison after they were found guilty of engaging in a bank fraud scheme and hiding their wealth from tax authorities. Kyle Chrisley made occasional appearances on “Chrisley Knows Best.”

PROSECUTORS WILL NOT RETRY HARVEY WEINSTEIN

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Los Angeles prosecutors told a judge yesterday they will not retry former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein on counts involving two women that left a jury deadlocked in December. The jury had convicted Weinstein of rape and sexual assault involving an Italian model and actor during that same trial. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison, in addition to the 23-year sentence he is serving in New York on similar charges. Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson says Weinstein would likely only face an additional year in prison if convicted on a count of sexual battery, and that was not worth another trial. Weinstein’s attorney, Jacqueline Sparagna, says he maintains his innocence.

T-MOBILE BUYS RYAN REYNOLD’S WIRELESS COMPANY

UNDATED (AP) – Ryan Reynolds tweets he never dreamed he’d own a wireless company, and he certainly never dreamed he’d sell it to T-Mobile. Reynolds is a part owner of Mint Mobile, which is being acquired by T-Mobile as part of a cash-and-stock deal that could be worth as much as $1.35 million. Reynolds says, “Life is strange and I’m incredibly proud and grateful.” He will keep his creative role for Mint.

HURRICANE CHRIS ACQUITTED

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) – Rapper Hurricane Chris has been acquitted of second-degree murder. Yesterday, a jury found Hurricane Chris not guilty of shooting Danzeria Farris Jr. at a gas station in Shreveport, Louisiana, in June of 2020. Hurricane Chris is best known for his 2007 album “51/50 Ratchet” and its hit single, “A Bay Bay.”

HOW OPRAH CHOOSES BOOKS FOR HER CLUB

NEW YORK (AP) – If Oprah Winfrey reads a book and it sticks with her, she knows she’s got a contender for her book club. Winfrey says that’s always a sign that she’s found “something powerful and moving.” Winfrey’s 100th book club pick is “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano. Winfrey and Leigh Newman, the books director of the online/print publication Oprah Daily, usually choose the books themselves. Winfrey says she made a rare exception for “Hello Beautiful,” which was recommended by Richard Lovett of Creative Arts Agency. Winfrey has no rules for how often she chooses a book, but she’s aiming for a new book every eight weeks.

ALEXEI NAVALNY IS “TERRIBLY GLAD” ABOUT FILM WINNING OSCAR

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) – Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says he is “terribly glad” that a film about him won the Oscar for best documentary feature, but he says, “I try not to forget that it wasn’t me who won the Oscar after all.” In a series of tweets that appeared on his account today, Navalny congratulated director Daniel Roher and others involved in making the documentary “Navalny.” Navalny says he found out Monday during a court hearing that he attended via video link from his prison. He says his lawyer tried to tell him by placing a piece of paper in front of a camera, but Navalny could not see it. His lawyer said out loud, “Your film won an Oscar.”

CAT STEVENS PLANS NEW ALBUM

NEW YORK (AP) – Cat Stevens will release a new album of original songs this summer. Stevens spent more than a decade making “King of a Land.” The 12-song collection comes out in June.

DETECTIVE LOSES DEFAMATION CASE AGAINST NETFLIX OVER DOCUSERIES

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – A retired Wisconsin detective has lost his defamation lawsuit against Netflix over his portrayal in the 2015 documentary series “Making A Murderer.” A judge ruled last week that filmmakers Laura Ricciardi (rih-CHAR’-dee) and Moira Demos did not act with malice against former Manitowoc (man-ih-toh-WOK’) County Sheriff’s Detective Andrew Colborn. Colborn had claimed in his lawsuit that the documentary misquoted and edited his testimony to make him appear nervous and uncertain. Colburn’s attorney did not respond to requests for comment. “Making A Murderer” followed the story of Steven Avery, who spent nearly 22 years in prison for sexual assault before DNA tests exonerated him. He was convicted four years after his release for rape and murder of a photographer.

