Police: 4 randomly stabbed in Albuquerque, suspect arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A suspect has been arrested after allegedly stabbing and wounding four people in Albuquerque in apparent random acts, according to police.

Albuquerque police didn’t immediately release the name of the man taken into custody Sunday, but said the suspect was identified by his distinctive pork pie hat.

They said he also was in possession of a kitchen knife with a serrated blade that apparently was used in the four stabbings.

One of the wounded was a 16-year-old boy, but police said all four victims were being treated at hospitals and expected to survive.

Police said three of the stabbings occurred in downtown Albuquerque and it appears the suspect took a city bus to get to the scene of the fourth stabbing.

Investigators were reviewing footage from video cameras inside city buses as they gather more evidence in the case.

