Police: 5 wounded after shooting at Santa Fe birthday party

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Five people have been injured after a shooting at a birthday party in Santa Fe, police said Sunday.

They said the shooting occurred shortly before 1 a.m.

Arriving officers found two adults and three teenagers had been shot and were being treated at a hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police said the shooter or shooters remain at large.

