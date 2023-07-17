Police officer in New Mexico fatally shot by a suspect following a foot chase

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — An Alamogordo police officer who was shot in the face with a sawed-off shotgun during a foot chase with a suspect has died, authorities said Monday.

Forty-one-year-old Anthony Ferguson, an 11-year veteran of the Alamogordo Police Department, was airlifted to a trauma center, where he had been listed in critical condition after the shooting early Saturday, according to police. He died late Sunday in a hospital from his injuries.

Police said 26-year-old Dominic De La O, of Alamogordo, was arrested and being held at the Otero County jail on multiple charges, including attempt to commit first-degree murder and aggravated battery on a police officer with a deadly weapon.

De La O will likely face upgraded charges now that Ferguson has died.

A warrant for De La O’s arrest was issued last week and there was a pending felony drug case against him, according to court records. These records don’t show if De La O has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

On Saturday, officers tried to pull over the vehicle De La O was driving without headlights or taillights, police said. De La O fled, crashed into a light pole, and then ran from the scene before the shootout with Ferguson.

De La O suffered a leg wound and was arrested after being treated and released from a hospital, police said.

Alamogordo Mayor Susan Payne has called on the city’s 31,000 residents to contact state lawmakers and the governor’s office to ask lawmakers to revisit New Mexico’s bail reform laws.

