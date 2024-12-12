Prince scores 19 and No. 24 Nebraska women beat Tarleton State 63-50; Markowski hits milestone

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Britt Prince scored 19 points and No. 24 Nebraska turned away Tarleton State 63-50 on Wednesday night. Alexis Markowski added 15 points, making 9 of 10 from the line, and Amiah Hargrove scored 10 of her 13 points in the second half for the Cornhuskers, who shot just 30% but made 22 of 25 free throws, 20 more than the Texans, who made their only two. Markowski’s 15 points made her the fourth Cornhusker to reach a combined career 1,500 points and 1,000 rebounds. Karyn Sanford scored 14 points, hitting a game-high four 3-pointers, and Faith Acker added 10 points and 11 rebounds for Tarleton State.

