Quinn Ewers throws for 3 TDs as No. 5 Texas beats No. 25 Vanderbilt 27-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Quinn Ewers threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns as No. 5 Texas made its Southeastern Conference road debut and beat No. 25 Vanderbilt 27-24. The Longhorns bounced back from the loss to Georgia last week that ended their stay at No. 1. They also beat Vanderbilt in Nashville for the first time since 1925 as these new league teammates renewed a rivalry last played in 1928 in Dallas. Vanderbilt snapped a three-game winning streak playing its first game ranked in the Top 25 since the 2012 Music City Bowl. Vanderbilt sacked Ewers four times and had two interceptions.

