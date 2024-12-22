Raegan Beers matches career high with 28 points, helps No. 10 Oklahoma roll past Omaha 111-65

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Raegan Beers matched a career high with 28 points, and No. 10 Oklahoma rolled past Omaha 111-65. Beers made 11 of 13 field goals and grabbed nine rebounds to help Oklahoma win its fifth straight since an overtime loss to Duke. Skylar Vann had 12 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and Kiersten Johnson added 12 points for the Sooners. Ja Harvey scored 21 points and Cora Olsen added 15 for Omaha. The Mavericks had won seven straight since a 79-77 loss to Wisconsin, but gave up a season-high point total against the Sooners.

