Records contradict Majewski’s account of military punishment

By BRIAN SLODYSKO and JAMES LAPORTA The Associated Press
FILE - J.R. Majewski, Republican candidate for U.S. Representative for Ohio's 9th Congressional District, speaks at a campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio, Sept. 17, 2022. Majewski has centered his campaign for a competitive Ohio congressional seat around his biography as an Air Force veteran. But one of the big questions that has surfaced is why Majewski was told that he could not reenlist in the Air Force after his initial four years were up. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tom E. Puskar]

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican congressional candidate in Ohio who’s facing criticism for misrepresenting his military service was reprimanded and demoted for drunken driving on a U.S. air base in 2001. That’s according to documents from J.R. Majewski’s personnel file that were provided to The Associated Press and independently authenticated. They undermine the campaign’s previous explanation that he got into a fight, and that led to the disciplinary measures and ultimately to the Air Force rejecting him from reenlistment. It’s another instance where the recorded history of Majewski’s service diverges from what he’s told voters. Majewski acknowledges he was punished for drunken driving. But he didn’t explain why his campaign previously gave a different account.

