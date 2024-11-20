Reese leads seven in double figures to pace Maryland in a 108-37 rout over Canisius

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Julian Reese had a double-double by the end of the first half and seven Maryland players finished in double-figure scoring in the Terrapins’ 108-37 rout over winless Canisius. It was Maryland’s second-largest margin of victory (71 points) in program history. Reese scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Selton Miguel scored 13 of his 15 points before the break as the Terrapins built a 59-14 halftime lead. Canisius went scoreless for more than nine minutes in the first half. Paul McMillan IV and Tana Kopa each scored 10 points for Canisius.

