Rice erupts for career-high 28 points leading Maryland past Mount St. Mary’s 86-52

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Reserve Rodney Rice scored 26 of his career-high 28 points in the first half and Jakobi Gillespie scored 13 points and Maryland shattered Mount St. Mary’s 86-52. Rice shot 10 of 14 including 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Dallas Hobbs scored 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Dola Adebayo scored 11 for Mount St. Mary’s. The Terrapins tightened the defensive screws and outscored Mount St. Mary’s 17-9, took the lead for good at 17-16 with 11 minutes before intermission and led by 32 (58-26) at the half.

