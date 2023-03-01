Rice sparks Boise State past No. 18 San Diego State, 66-60

By JASON CHATRAW The Associated Press
San Diego State's Darrion Trammell moves the ball between Boise State's Lukas Milner and Max Rice (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Boise, Idaho, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Otto Kitsinger]

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Max Rice scored 26 points and reeled off 12 straight points in a 14-0 run to close out the game and Boise State beat No. 18 San Diego State 66-60 on Tuesday night. The Broncos avenged a 20-point loss to San Diego State on Feb. 3 and remained perfect at home in conference play. It was the Broncos’ first win over a ranked team this season. San Diego State, which had already claimed a share of the conference crown with its buzzer-beating win over New Mexico on Saturday, failed to hold onto a late nine-point lead.

