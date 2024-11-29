Ross scores 15 to help Saint Mary’s beat USC 71-36 at Acrisure Classic

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Ross scored 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting to help Saint Mary’s beat Southern California 71-36 at the Acrisure Classic. Saint Mary’s (7-0), which is off to its best start since the Gaels tied the program record with nine consecutive wins to open the 2013-14 season, plays the winner between Arizona State and New Mexico in the championship game on Friday. The Trojans take on the loser in the consolation game. Paulius Murauskas and Augustas Marciulionis scored 11 points apiece for the Gaels. Jordan Coehn led USC (5-2) with 12 points. The Gaels outscored USC 39-15 in the second half. The Trojans made just 4 of 23 (17%) from the field in after halftime.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.