Scroggins throws 4 TD passes, runs for another as Howard blanks Delaware State 38-0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ja’Shawn Scroggins threw four touchdown passes, ran for another and Howard shut out Delaware State 38-0 on Saturday. Three of Scroggins’ scoring passes came in the first half when the Bison (4-5, 1-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) built a 24-0 lead. Scroggins was 24-of-41 passing for 304 yards. Two of his touchdown passes went to Kasey Hawthorne, who finished with 105 yards on nine catches. Breylin Smith and Montrell Walker had the other TD catches. Howard’s last shutout came in a 31-0 victory over Morehouse College in 2022.

