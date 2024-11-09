Sean Brown leads Towson to 27-10 win over Towson

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Sean Brown threw for 141 yards and a touchdown and Towson took advantage of Hampton miscues to beat the Pirates 27-10. Brown’s 12-yard touchdown run, which was set up by Brown’s 33-yard pass to Jaceon Doss, gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead with 5:39 left in the first quarter. On Hampton’s following drive, Myles Brodie intercepted Malcom Mays and returned it 18 yards to the Hampton 12. Two plays later, Brown threw an 8-yard touchdown to Carter Runyon for a 14-0 lead. Zellous ran it in from the 3 on the Hampton’s final drive of the game for its only touchdown. Hampton outgained Towson 286-198 in total yards and had fewer turnovers (3-2) than Towson.

