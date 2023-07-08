September trial set for former New Mexico priest charged with sexual coercion of a minor

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A federal trial has been set for September for a former Catholic priest with a lengthy career at parishes across New Mexico who is charged with coercion and enticement of a minor through text messages to engage in sexual activity.

Daniel Balizan, a former pastor at a Santa Fe church, will stand trial on Sept. 11, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

Balizan was arrested in late June and is under house arrest until the trial. The federal charges could carry a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum life sentence.

A redacted copy of an indictment accuses the 61-year-old Balizan of knowingly attempting to coerce an unnamed minor into sexual activity in August and September 2012 in Santa Fe County.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Santa Fe said in a statement that it received abuse allegations against Balizan in 2022 and promptly reported the information to authorities, leading to Balizan’s removal from service.

Last year, the diocese settled nearly 400 claims made by people who say they were abused by Roman Catholic clergy with a $121.5 million agreement. About 74 priests have been deemed “credibly accused” of sexually assaulting children while assigned to parishes and schools by the archdiocese.

