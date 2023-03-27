Ski Report

Big Powderhorn — Wed 6:49a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 44 of 44 trails 100% open, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 01: Last day.

Boyne Mountain — Wed 7:52a machine groomed 65 – 65 base 49 of 63 trails 78% open, 355 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Apr 16: Last day.

Caberfae Peaks — Closed for Snow Sports

Crystal Mountain — Wed 7:20a machine groomed 40 – 50 base 59 of 59 trails 100% open, 104 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Marquette — Wed Reopen 03/28 machine groomed 40 – 40 base Tue-Thu: 1p-9p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Open Tue-Sun Apr 02: Last day.

Mont Ripley — Closed for Snow Sports

Mount Bohemia — Wed 7:56a packed powder 50 – 50 base 95 of 106 trails 90% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-5p.

Nubs Nob — Wed 8:09a machine groomed 44 – 44 base 48 of 53 trails, 91% open 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Apr 02: Last day.

Pine Knob — Closed for Snow Sports

Pine Mountain — Wed Reopen 04/01 machine groomed 18 – 24 base Sat: 9a-6p Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 02: Last day.

Shanty Creek — Closed for Snow Sports

Ski Brule — Wed Reopen 03/30 packed powder 72 – 72 base Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-4p/4:30p-7:30p; Sat: 9a-4p/4:30p-7:30p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Snowriver Mountain Resort — Wed 8:40a machine groomed 15 – 15 base 43 of 52 trails, 83% open, 6 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:15p.

Treetops — Wed Reopen 03/31 packed powder machine groomed 18 – 30 base Fri: 4p-9p Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 02: Last day.

Minnesota

Andes Tower Hills — Wed Reopen 03/31 machine groomed 40 – 40 base Fri: 10a-5; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 09: Last day.

Buck Hill — Wed Reopen 04/01 machine groomed 40 – 40 base Sat: 10a-6p Sun: 11a-3p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 01: Last day.

Detroit Mountain — Wed 9:07a machine groomed 20 – 20 base Mon/Thu: 4p-8p; Sun: 10a-6p; Open Mon/Thu/SunApr 08: Last day.

Elm Creek — Closed for Snow Sports

Giants Ridge — Wed No Recent Information packed powder machine groomed 42 – 50 base 35 of 35 trails, 100% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-6p Sat/Sun: 9a-6p.

Hyland Hills Ski Area — Closed for Snow Sports

Lutsen Mountains — Wed 8:43a machine groomed 30 – 50 base 57 of 62 trails 92% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mount Kato — Closed for Snow Sports

Powder Ridge — Closed for Snow Sports

Spirit Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/28 machine groomed 36 – 36 base Tue: 1p-8p; Wed-Fri: 10a-8p; Sat: 10a-8p; Sun: 10a-6p; Open Tue-Sun Apr 02: Last day.

Welch Village — Closed for Snow Sports

Wild Mountain — Wed Reopen 04/01 machine groomed 20 – 40 base Sat: 11a-5p; Open Sat Apr 01: Last day.

North Dakota

Huff Hills — Closed for Snow Sports

South Dakota

Terry Peak — Wed 8:33a hard packed machine groomed 26 – 36 base 30 of 30 trails 100% open, 15 miles, 450 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Wisconsin

Alpine Valley — Closed for Snow Sports

Camp 10 — Closed for Snow Sports

Christie Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Granite Peak — Wed 9:02a machine groomed 38 – 38 base 60 of 60 trails 100% open, 165 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Nordic Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Trollhaugen — Wed Reopen 04/01 machine groomed 24 – 48 base Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-8p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 01: 10a-5p.

Tyrol Basin — Closed for Snow Sports

Whitecap Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

ROCKIES Colorado

Arapahoe Basin — Wed 5:32a 1 new powder machine groomed 66 – 66 base 145 of 147 trails, 100% open, 1428 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Aspen Highlands — Wed 3:59a 2 new powder machine groomed 86 – 103 base 117 of 122 trails, 96% open, 1053 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Aspen Mountain — Wed 3:59a 5 new powder machine groomed 67 – 70 base 76 of 76 trails, 100% open, 675 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Beaver Creek — Wed 5:33a 4 new powder machine groomed 60 – 60 base 165 of 169 trails, 100% open, 25 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bluebird Backcountry — Closed for Snow Sports

Breckenridge — Wed 5:43a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 65 – 65 base 187 of 187 trails, 100% open, 2908 acres, 32 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Buttermilk — Wed 3:59a 3 new powder machine groomed 58 – 60 base 44 of 44 trails 100% open, 470 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:15a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 8:15-4:30p.

Cooper — Wed 5:50a 1 new machine groomed 49 – 59 base 64 of 64 trails 100% open, 480 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Copper Mountain — Wed 5:00a 2 new machine groomed 68 – 68 base 155 of 155 trails, 100% open, 23 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Crested Butte — Wed 5:36a 4 new powder machine groomed 96 – 96 base 160 of 160 trails, 100% open, 1547 acres, 15 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Echo Mountain — Wed 7:05a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 7 of 7 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts, Mon-Tue: 10a-5p; Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Apr 16: Last day.

Eldora — Wed 5:43a 2 new machine groomed 30 – 30 base 64 of 65 trails 98% open, 640 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Granby Ranch — Wed 7:04a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 42 – 42 base 51 of 51 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 02: Last day.

Howelsen Hill — Wed 7:04a machine groomed 70 – 70 base 18 of 19 trails 95% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 11a-8p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p; Apr 26: Last day.

Irwin — Wed 9:01a 6 new powder machine groomed 121 – 140 base 100 of 100 trails 100% open

Kendall Mountain — Operating, no details Fri: 11a-4p Sat/Sun: 11a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Keystone — Wed 6:00a 1 new variable machine groomed 56 – 56 base 130 of 130 trails 100% open, 3149 acres, 20 of 20 lifts, Mon-Thu: 8:30a-4p Fri: 8:30a-8p Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-8p.

Loveland — Wed 4:48a 2 new powder machine groomed 62 – 63 base 94 of 94 trails 100% open, 1800 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Monarch — Wed 5:41a 2 new powder machine groomed 77 – 77 base 67 of 67 trails 100% open, 800 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powderhorn — Wed 5:49a 9 new powder machine groomed 104 – 104 base 54 of 54 trails, 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Purgatory — Wed 5:18a 3 new powder machine groomed 101 – 105 base 101 of 105 trails, 96% open, 1650 acres, 7 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Silverton Mountain — Wed 6:47a 2 new powder 100 – 150 base 69 of 69 trails, 100% open, 26819 acres, 1 of 1 lift Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Snowmass — Wed 4:48a 5 new powder machine groomed 74 – 101 base 98 of 98 trails 100% open, 3342 acres, 19 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Steamboat — Wed 5:09a 5 new powder 92 – 129 base 171 of 171 trails, 100% open, 2965 acres, 21 of 21 lifts, Mon-Wed: 8:30a-4p Thu-Fri: 8:30-4p, 5:30p-8:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p/5:30p-8:30p.

Sunlight — Wed 5:29a 2 new powder machine groomed 75 – 76 base 76 of 77 trails 99% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Telluride — Wed 4:53a 2 new powder machine groomed 70 – 72 base 146 of 147 trails 99% open, 1597 acres, 17 of 17 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 02: Last day.

Vail — Wed 5:31a 3 new machine groomed 74 – 74 base 275 of 275 trails 100% open, 33 of 33 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Winter Park — Wed 5:21a 1 new powder machine groomed 80 – 82 base 167 of 168 trails, 99% open, 3022 acres, 18 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Wolf Creek — Wed 6:44a 4 new powder machine groomed 159 – 174 base 133 of 133 trails, 100% open, 42 miles, 1600 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Montana

Big Sky — Wed 5:38a 4 new powder machine groomed 58 – 98 base 286 of 317 trails 90% open, 5416 acres, 35 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Blacktail Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/29 machine groomed 52 – 52 base Wed–Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Bridger Bowl — Wed 6:18a 5 new powder machine groomed 95 – 95 base 75 of 75 trails, 100% open, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Discovery — Wed 6:59a 2 new powder machine groomed 60 – 96 base 59 of 74 trails 80% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Apr 09: Last day.

Great Divide — Wed Reopen 03/29 machine groomed 20 – 40 base Wed-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 02: Last day.

Lost Trail — Wed Reopen 03/30 machine groomed 70 – 80 base Thu/Fri: 9:30a-4p;; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Thu-Sun Apr 02: Last day.

Maverick — Closed for Snow Sports

Montana Snowbowl — Wed Reopen 03/29 machine groomed 52 – 88 base Wed-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun.

Red Lodge — Wed 6:09a 8 new powder machine groomed 68 – 70 base 50 of 70 trails 71% open, 1167 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Showdown — Wed Reopen 03/29 packed powder machine groomed 51 – 70 base Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Whitefish — Wed 5:52a hard packed machine groomed 30 – 92 base 113 of 113 trails 100% open, 3000 acres, 12 of 14 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 09: Last day.

New Mexico

Pajarito — Closed for Snow Sports

Sipapu — Wed Reopen 03/31 packed powder machine groomed 20 – 48 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Ski Apache — Closed for Snow Sports

Ski Santa Fe — Wed 5:31a 3 new powder machine groomed 92 – 92 base 86 of 89 trails, 97% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Taos — Wed 6:09a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 87 – 100 base 110 of 110 trails 100% open, 13 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Utah

Alta — Wed 6:31a 6 new powder machine groomed 212 – 212 base 109 of 118 trails 92% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p.

Beaver Mountain — Wed 6:45a 1 new powder machine groomed 112 – 112 base 48 of 48 trails, 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 09: Last day.

Brian Head — Wed 6:57a machine groomed 120 – 120 base 71 of 71 trails 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p.

Brighton — Wed 6:48a 8 new powder machine groomed 185 – 185 base 65 of 66 trails 98% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Cherry Peak — Wed 6:52a 4 new powder machine groomed 70 – 70 base 38 of 38 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p/5p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p/5p-9p.

Deer Valley — Wed 6:54a 3 new machine groomed 147 – 147 base 103 of 103 trails, 100% open, 21 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Eagle Point — Wed Reopen 03/31 machine groomed 105 – 105 base Fri: 9:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Open Fri-Sun; Apr 02: Last day.

Nordic Valley — Wed 6:52a 4 new machine groomed 95 – 95 base 40 of 40 trails, 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-8p; Sat: 10a-8p; Sun: 10a-4p Apr 09: Last day.

Park City — Wed 5:46a powder machine groomed 145 – 154 base 332 of 346 trails 96% open, 6792 acres, 38 of 42 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powder Mountain — Wed 5:21a 6 new machine groomed 130 – 150 base 149 of 154 trails, 97% open, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p Apr 16: Last day.

Snowbasin — Wed 7:21a 33 new powder machine groomed 210 – 210 base 107 of 118 trails, 91% open, 2725 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-4p.

Snowbird — Wed 6:50a 6 new powder machine groomed 169 – 169 base 117 of 169 trails, 69% open, 14 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Solitude — Wed 6:49a 7 new powder machine groomed 169 – 169 base 60 of 82 trails 73% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sundance — Wed 6:56a 3 new powder machine groomed 150 – 150 base 72 of 72 trails 100% open, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon, Wed, Fri: 9a-9p; Tue-Thu: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 02: Last day.

Wyoming

Grand Targhee — Wed 7:12a machine groomed 118 – 124 base 86 of 112 trails 77% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Hogadon — Wed Reopen 03/29 variable machine groomed 45 – 45 base Wed/Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 09: Last day.

Jackson Hole — Wed 7:18a 3 new packed powder machine groomed 43 – 133 base 127 of 131 trails, 97% open, 2450 acres, 13 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Meadowlark Ski Lodge — Wed Reopen 03/31 powder machine groomed 45 – 48 base Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat: 9:30a-4p; Open Fri/Sat; Apr 1: Last Day.

Snow King — Closed for Snow Sports

Snowy Range — Wed 5:37a machine groomed 47 – 63 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 250 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

White Pine — Wed 10:44a packed powder machine groomed 30 – 30 base 29 of 29 trails 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Mon/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Mon.

