Small, Powell combine to send West Virginia past Oklahoma State 69-50

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Javon Small had 24 points and 11 rebounds and West Virginia never trailed in a 69-50 win over Oklahoma State. Reserve Marchellus Avery scored 15 points for the Cowboys. Eduardo Andre’s jump shot with 11:29 remaining put West Virginia up 57-34. Oklahoma State responded scoring the next 10 points to get within 57-44 but never managed to get closer as it shot just 2 for 8 down the stretch.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.