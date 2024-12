Sports on TV for Dec. 28 – 29

(All times Eastern)

Saturday, Dec. 28

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Md.-Eastern Shore at Maryland

CW — E. Kentucky at Louisville

FS1 — Coppin St. at Georgetown

2 p.m.

ACCN — Alabama A&M at Georgia Tech

CBS — NC Central at NC A&T

CW — Bucknell at Syracuse

ESPN2 — Mississippi at Memphis

FS1 — Loyola (Md.) at DePaul

4 p.m.

ACCN — Fairleigh Dickinson at Boston College

CBS — Howard at Hampton

FOX — UCLA vs. Gonzaga, Los Angeles

SECN — Abilene Christian at Texas A&M

6 p.m.

FOX — Utah St. at San Diego St.

FS1 — Delaware at St. John’s

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

FOX — Creighton at St. John’s

2 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Indiana

4 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Minnesota

ESPN2 — Oregon St. at Gonzaga

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — The Wasabi Fenway Bowl: UConn vs. North Carolina, Boston

Noon

ABC — The Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: Boston College vs. Nebraska, New York

2:15 p.m.

ESPN — The Isleta New Mexico Bowl: Louisiana-Lafayette vs. TCU, Albuquerque, N.M.

3:30 p.m.

ABC — The Pop-Tarts Bowl: Iowa St. vs. Miami, Orlando, Fla.

4:15 p.m.

CW — The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. Colorado St., Tucson, Ariz.

5:45 p.m.

ESPN — The Go Bowling Military Bowl: East Carolina vs. NC State, Annapolis, Md.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — The Valero Alamo Bowl: BYU vs. Colorado, San Antonio

9:15 p.m.

ESPN — The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Army, Shreveport, La.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Kazakhstan vs. Czechia, Group B, Toronto

3:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. U.S., Group A, Ottawa, Ontario

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NLL: Rochester at Buffalo

NBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Miami at Atlanta

6 p.m.

NBATV — Oklahoma City at Charlotte

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Golden State

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — L.A. Chargers at New England

4:30 p.m.

NFLN — Denver at Cincinnati

8 p.m.

NFLN — Arizona at L.A. Chargers

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Washington at Toronto

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Monza at Parma

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: USA v. Canada

6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Greece v. Spain

6:30 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Norway v. Czech Rep.; Brisbane-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Brisbane-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

Sunday, Dec. 29

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Indiana St. at Ohio St.

1 p.m.

PEACOCK — Penn at Penn St.

1:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Northeastern at Northwestern

2 p.m.

BTN — Chicago St. at Illinois

PEACOCK — Morgan St. at Minnesota

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Buffalo at Temple

PEACOCK — NJIT at Washington

4 p.m.

BTN — Winthrop at Indiana

6 p.m.

BTN — Toledo at Purdue

8 p.m.

ACCN — Campbell at North Carolina

BTN — W. Kentucky at Michigan

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Virginia at Notre Dame, Noon

SECN — Alabama A&M at Vanderbitl

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Florida at Rice

2 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Boston College

SECN — Wofford at South Carolina

4 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Miami

SECN — Texas Rio Grande Valley at Texas

6 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at NC State

10 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Southern Cal

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

Noon

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Sweden, Group B, Toronto

2:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Finland, Group A, Ottawa, Ontario

5 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Czechia vs. Slovakia, Group B, Toronto

7:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Germany, Group A, Ottawa, Ontario

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

NBATV — Osceola at Raptors 905

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, Carolina at Tampa Bay, Tennessee at Jacksonville

FOX — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at New Orleans, Indianapolis at N.Y. Giants, Dallas at Philadelphia

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Miami at Cleveland

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Green Bay at Minnesota

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Atlanta at Washington

PEACOCK — Atlanta at Washington

NHL HOCKEY

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Everton

12:15 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at West Ham United

12:40 p.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Leeds United at Derby Country

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Brisbane-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6:30 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Britain v. Argentina; Brisbane-ATP/WTA Early Rounds; Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Brisbane-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

