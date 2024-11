Sports on TV for Friday, Nov. 8

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Nov. 8

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at North Melbourne

3 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

4 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

6 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship, Playoffs – Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Army at Duke

BTN — UMBC at Penn St.

CBSSN — Boston College vs. VCU, Annapolis, Md.

FS1 — Indianapolis at Xavier

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — Austin Peay at Butler

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — North Carolina at Kansas

SECN — Grambling St. at Mississippi

8 p.m.

BTN — Mount St. Mary’s at Maryland

PEACOCK — SIU-Edwardsville at Illinois

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Harvard at Navy

FS2 — NJIT at Villanova

9 p.m.

PEACOCK — George Mason at Marquette

10 p.m.

BTN — Montana at Oregon

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico vs. San Diego St., Las Vegas

11 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico vs. UCLA, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

SECN — Virginia at Oklahoma

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Noon

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Boston College vs. North Carolina, Championship, Winston-Salem, N.C.

1 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Northwestern, Semifinal, College Park, Md.

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, College Park, Md.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Dartmouth at Princeton

8 p.m.

ACCN — California at Wake Forest

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Rice at Memphis

FOX — Iowa at UCLA

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico at San Diego St.

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, Second Round, El Cardonal Golf Course, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tours Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Second Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Lotte Championship, Third Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

2 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Third Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

NHLN — Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Salt Lake City

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

11:30 p.m.

FS2 — TAB Champions Stakes: From Flemington Racecourse, Flemington, Victoria, Australia

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Phoenix at Dallas

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:30 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Ettifaq at Al Hilal

2:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Empoli at Lecce

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — FA Super League: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester City

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA Finals Semifinals; Belgrade-ATP Semifinals

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.