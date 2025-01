Sports on TV for Jan. 11 – 12

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Jan. 11

AUTO RACING

8 p.m.

USA — AMA Supercross Series: Round 1, Anaheim, Calif.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Southern Cal at Illinois

ESPN — Notre Dame at Duke

ESPN2 — Louisville at Pittsburgh

ESPNU — Brown at Yale

FOX — Creighton at Butler

1 p.m.

CBS — San Diego St. at New Mexico

SECN — Auburn at South Carolina

2 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Clemson

ESPN — Iowa St. at Texas Tech

ESPN2 — BYU at TCU

ESPNU — Temple at Rice

FOX — UConn at Georgetown

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Saint Joseph’s

CW — Syracuse at Boston College

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Missouri

4 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at NC State

ESPN — Florida at Arkansas

ESPN2 — Georgia Tech at SMU

ESPNU — Virginia at Stanford

FS1 — Xavier at DePaul

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Seton Hall at Providence

5:15 p.m.

CW — Wake Forest at Miami

6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at California

ESPN — Tennessee at Texas

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Georgia

ESPNU — Charlotte at Tulsa

SECN — LSU at Mississippi

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Villanova at St. John’s

8 p.m.

ESPN — Alabama at Texas A&M

ESPNU — Liberty at Louisiana Tech

FOX — Indiana at Iowa

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise St. at Utah St.

10 p.m.

ESPN — UCF at Arizona

ESPNU — UC Irvine at UC San Diego

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Wisconsin

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

CBSSN — The Hula Bowl: Aina vs. Kai, Orlando, Fla.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ABC — The Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad: Session II, Oklahoma City

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad: Session III, Oklahoma City

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Ohio St.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska

GOLF

4 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu

1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: Team Cup – Final Day, Abu Dhabi GC, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NBC — The 2025 U.S. Navy All-American Bowl: East vs. West, San Antonio

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

8 a.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Vantaa, Finland

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NFL FOOTBALL

4:30 p.m.

CBS — AFC Playoffs – Wild Card Round: L.A. Chargers at Houston

8 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — AFC Playoffs – Wild Card Round: Pittsburgh at Baltimore

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

ABC — Boston at Florida

7 p.m.

NHLN — Colorado at Winnipeg

RODEO

Noon

CBS — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Chicago

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Hilal at Al Orobah

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at Udinese

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Sampdoria at Juventus

TENNIS

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

3 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Jan. 12

AUTO RACING

8 p.m.

NBC — AMA Supercross Series: Round 1, Anaheim, Calif. (Taped)

4:30 p.m.

CBS — ABB FIA Formula-E: The Hankook Mexico City E-Prix – Round 2, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriquez, Mexico City

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Nebraska at Purdue

FOX — Michigan St. at Northwestern

2 p.m.

BTN — Washington at Michigan

4 p.m.

BTN — Oregon at Penn St.

5 p.m.

ESPN — UAB at FAU

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Duke at Virginia

CBSSN — George Mason at Rhode Island

1 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at South Carolina

SECN — Tennessee at Arkansas

2 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at North Carolina

CBSSN — Saint Joseph’s at VCU

CW — Notre Dame at Clemson

3 p.m.

ESPN — NC State at Stanford

ESPNU — Richmond at Davidson

PEACOCK — Indiana at Iowa

SECN — Auburn at Kentucky

4 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Louisville

CBSSN — UNLV at New Mexico

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Oklahoma

6 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Syracuse

8 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Southern Cal

COLLEGE WRESTLING

6 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St.

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, First Round, Ocean Club Golf Course at Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas

4 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

Noon

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Vantaa, Finland

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m.

NBATV — Osceola at Wisconsin

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — AFC Playoffs – Wild Card Round: Denver at Buffalo

4:30 p.m.

FOX — NFC Playoffs – Wild Card Round: Green Bay at Philadelphia

8 p.m.

NBC — NFC Playoffs – Wild Card Round: Washington at Tampa Bay

PEACOCK — NFC Playoffs – Wild Card Round: Washington at Tampa Bay

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

NHLN — Seattle at Detroit

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ABC — The Spain Super Cup: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona, Final, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

TENNIS

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

9 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

3 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS1 — Pro Volleyball Federation: Omaha at Grand Rapids

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.