Sports on TV for Nov. 2 – 3
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, Nov. 2
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
10 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at St. Kilda
Midnight
FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at at Richmond
2 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Grand Prix Sprint, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo
1:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo
2 p.m.
TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Malaysian Grand Prix Sprint, Selangor, Malaysia
4 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race at Martinsville, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Duke at Miami
ACCN — Stanford at NC State
BTN — Northwestern at Purdue
CBS — Air Force at Army
CBSSN — Buffalo at Akron
CW — Virginia Tech at Syracuse
ESPN — Mississippi at Arkansas
ESPN2 — Memphis at UTSA
ESPNU — Toledo at E. Michigan
FOX — Ohio St. at Penn St.
FS1 — Minnesota at Illinois
12:45 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Auburn
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Florida vs. Georgia, Jacksonville, Fla.
ACCN — North Carolina at Florida St.
BTN — UCLA at Nebraska
CBS — Oregon at Michigan
CBSSN — MTSU at UTEP
ESPN — Texas Tech at Iowa St.
ESPNU — Florida vs. Georgia, Jacksonville, Fla. (Command Center)
FOX — Kansas St. at Houston
FS1 — Arizona at UCF
PEACOCK — Indiana at Michigan St.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Navy at Rice
TRUTV — Wyoming at New Mexico
4:15 p.m.
SECN — UMass at Mississippi St.
7 p.m.
FOX — Arizona St. at Oklahoma St.
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Texas A&M at South Carolina
BTN — Southern Cal at Washington
ESPN — Louisville at Clemson
ESPNU — Georgia Southern at South Alabama
NBC — Wisconsin at Iowa
7:45 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Tennessee
8 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at SMU
CBSSN — Colorado St. at Nevada
ESPN2 — TCU at Baylor
Midnight
ESPNU — Tulane at Charlotte (Taped)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 p.m.
BTN — UCLA at Oregon
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Third Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Mallorca, Spain
3 p.m.
GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Team Series Riyadh, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Taped)
11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, Final Round, Taiheiyo Club Minori Course, Omitama, Japan
1 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The BNI Indonesian Masters, Final Round, Royale Jakarta Golf Club, East Jakarta, Indonesia
5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Final Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Mallorca, Spain
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2 p.m.
USA — Breeders’ Cup 2024: World Championships, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, Calif.
3:30 p.m.
NBC — Breeders’ Cup 2024: World Championships, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, Calif.
6 p.m.
USA — Breeders’ Cup 2024: World Championships, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, Calif.
NBA BASKETBALL
9:30 p.m.
NBATV — Miami vs. Washington, Mexico City
NHL HOCKEY
Noon
NHLN — Dallas vs. Florida, Tampere, Finland
7 p.m.
NHLN — Montreal at Pittsburgh
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United
10 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Lecce at Bologna
11 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Everton at Southampton
1:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Wolverhampton
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Seattle at Orlando
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Washington at North Carolina
9:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Bay at Houston
TENNIS
8:30 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin; Paris-ATP Semifinals
9 p.m.
TENNIS — Merida-WTA Semifinals
3 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin; Paris-ATP, Hong Kong-WTA Finals; Belgrade-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin; Paris-ATP, Hong Kong-WTA Finals; Belgrade-ATP Early Rounds
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Sunday, Nov. 3
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.
TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Malaysian Grand Prix, Selangor, Malaysia
11:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Lenovo Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo
ESPNU — Formula 1: The Lenovo Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo (F1 Kids)
2 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The XFINITY 500, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
3 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped)
5 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Ford Performance NHRA Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
CBSSN — AVP: Week 8, Dallas
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Maryland
3 p.m.
BTN — Washington at UCLA
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Georgia, First Round, Pensacola, Fla.
3 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: LSU vs. Auburn, First Round, Pensacola, Fla.
5:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Tennessee vs. Kentucky, First Round, Pensacola, Fla.
6 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia Tech at North Carolina, First Round
8 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame at Florida St., First Round
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Alabama vs. Vanderbilt, First Round, Pensacola, Fla.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Boston College at NC State
1 p.m.
ESPN — Stanford at Florida St.
2 p.m.
ACCN — SMU at Virginia
ESPNU — Princeton at Brown
FIGURE SKATING
Noon
NBC — ISU: Grand Prix of France 2024, Angers, France
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Final Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Mallorca, Spain
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: Americas Day at the Races
MARATHON
8 a.m.
ESPN2 — The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon: From New York
3 p.m.
ABC — The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon: From New York (Taped)
MLB BASEBALL
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Buffalo, L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, New Orleans at Carolina, Denver at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Atlanta, Las Vegas at Cincinnati, New England at Tennessee, Washington at N.Y. Giants
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at Philadelphia, Chicago at Arizona
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Green Bay, L.A. Rams at Seattle
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Indianapolis at Minnesota
PEACOCK — Indianapolis at Minnesota
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United
3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — USL League One Playoffs: Richmond at Union, First Round
8 p.m.
CBSSN — USL Championship Playoffs: Phoenix at New Mexico, First Round
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Cup Western Conference First Round: LAFC at Vancouver, Game 2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL — Kansas City at Chicago
4:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Korea vs. Spain, Final, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: Louisville at San Diego
TENNIS
3 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin; Paris-ATP, Hong Kong-WTA Finals; Belgrade-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin; Paris-ATP, Hong Kong-WTA Finals; Belgrade-ATP Early Rounds
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Merida-WTA Semifinals
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin; Belgrade-ATP, Metz-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin; Belgrade-ATP, Metz-ATP Early Rounds
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Drews vs. Team De La Cruz-Mejia, Mesa, Ariz.
9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Kingdon Rishel vs. Team Abercrombie, Mesa, Ariz.
