Sports on TV for Sunday, Nov. 17

Sunday, Nov. 17

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

4 p.m.

NHLN — Rockford at Chicago

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Valencian Community Grand Prix, Valencia, Spain

10 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif. (Taped)

4 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

6 p.m.

CBSSN — The Grey Cup: Toronto vs. Winnipeg, Vancouver, B.C.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

FS1 — New Mexico at St. John’s

1 p.m.

BTN — Saint Mary’s (Cal) vs. Nebraska, Sioux Falls, S.D.

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Clemson at Boise St.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Utah vs. Mississippi St., Southaven, Miss.

9:30 p.m.

BTN — California at Southern Cal

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia at Georgia Tech

FS1 — Stanford at Indiana

3 p.m.

ESPN — NC State at TCU

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Duke at S. Dakota St.

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Arkansas at UCLA

FS1 — Texas at DePaul

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Wake Forest vs. Clemson, Championship, Cary, N.C.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: Georgetown vs. Providence, Championship, Boyds, Md.

3 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Ohio St., Championship, Columbus, Ohio

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Syracuse at Clemson

1 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Alabama

SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi

3 p.m.

ESPN — NC State at TCU

SECN — Arkansas at LSU

5 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Purdue

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The Finlandia Trophy, Helsinki, Finland

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge, Final Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

NBATV — Delaware at College Park

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Stockton at South Bay

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at Detroit, Minnesota at Tennessee, Las Vegas at Miami, Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets, Baltimore at Pittsburgh

FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Chicago, L.A. Rams at New England, Cleveland at New Orleans

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Denver, Seattle at San Francisco

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Kansas City at Buffalo

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Cincinnati at L.A. Chargers

PEACOCK — Cincinnati at L.A. Chargers

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NHLN — Washington at Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Italy vs. France, Group B, Milano, Italy

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ABC — NWSL Playoffs: Kansas City at Orlando, Semifinal

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Como at AC Milan (Taped)

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — BJK Cup Finals: Australia v. USA/Slovakia, Canada v. Britain/Germany

6 a.m.

TENNIS — BJK Cup Finals: Australia v. USA/Slovakia, Canada v. Britain/Germany

9 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Final

Noon

TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Final

WNBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Draft Lottery

