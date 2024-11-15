Sports on TV for Sunday, Nov. 17
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Nov. 17
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
4 p.m.
NHLN — Rockford at Chicago
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Valencian Community Grand Prix, Valencia, Spain
10 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif. (Taped)
4 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif.
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
6 p.m.
CBSSN — The Grey Cup: Toronto vs. Winnipeg, Vancouver, B.C.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
FS1 — New Mexico at St. John’s
1 p.m.
BTN — Saint Mary’s (Cal) vs. Nebraska, Sioux Falls, S.D.
1:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Clemson at Boise St.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Utah vs. Mississippi St., Southaven, Miss.
9:30 p.m.
BTN — California at Southern Cal
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia at Georgia Tech
FS1 — Stanford at Indiana
3 p.m.
ESPN — NC State at TCU
3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Duke at S. Dakota St.
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Arkansas at UCLA
FS1 — Texas at DePaul
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
Noon
ESPNU — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Wake Forest vs. Clemson, Championship, Cary, N.C.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: Georgetown vs. Providence, Championship, Boyds, Md.
3 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Ohio St., Championship, Columbus, Ohio
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Syracuse at Clemson
1 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at Alabama
SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi
3 p.m.
ESPN — NC State at TCU
SECN — Arkansas at LSU
5 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Purdue
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.
NBC — ISU: The Finlandia Trophy, Helsinki, Finland
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge, Final Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
NBATV — Delaware at College Park
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Stockton at South Bay
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at Detroit, Minnesota at Tennessee, Las Vegas at Miami, Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets, Baltimore at Pittsburgh
FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Chicago, L.A. Rams at New England, Cleveland at New Orleans
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Denver, Seattle at San Francisco
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Kansas City at Buffalo
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Cincinnati at L.A. Chargers
PEACOCK — Cincinnati at L.A. Chargers
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NHLN — Washington at Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Italy vs. France, Group B, Milano, Italy
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ABC — NWSL Playoffs: Kansas City at Orlando, Semifinal
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Como at AC Milan (Taped)
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — BJK Cup Finals: Australia v. USA/Slovakia, Canada v. Britain/Germany
6 a.m.
TENNIS — BJK Cup Finals: Australia v. USA/Slovakia, Canada v. Britain/Germany
9 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Final
Noon
TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Final
WNBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Draft Lottery
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.