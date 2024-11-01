Sports on TV for Sunday, Nov. 3

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Nov. 3

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Malaysian Grand Prix, Selangor, Malaysia

11:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Lenovo Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo

ESPNU — Formula 1: The Lenovo Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo (F1 Kids)

2 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The XFINITY 500, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

3 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped)

5 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Ford Performance NHRA Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

CBSSN — AVP: Week 8, Dallas

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Maryland

3 p.m.

BTN — Washington at UCLA

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Georgia, First Round, Pensacola, Fla.

3 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: LSU vs. Auburn, First Round, Pensacola, Fla.

5:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Tennessee vs. Kentucky, First Round, Pensacola, Fla.

6 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia Tech at North Carolina, First Round

8 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame at Florida St., First Round

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Alabama vs. Vanderbilt, First Round, Pensacola, Fla.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Boston College at NC State

1 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at Florida St.

2 p.m.

ACCN — SMU at Virginia

ESPNU — Princeton at Brown

FIGURE SKATING

Noon

NBC — ISU: Grand Prix of France 2024, Angers, France

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Final Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Mallorca, Spain

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: Americas Day at the Races

MARATHON

8 a.m.

ESPN2 — The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon: From New York

3 p.m.

ABC — The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon: From New York (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Buffalo, L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, New Orleans at Carolina, Denver at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Atlanta, Las Vegas at Cincinnati, New England at Tennessee, Washington at N.Y. Giants

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at Philadelphia, Chicago at Arizona

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Green Bay, L.A. Rams at Seattle

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Indianapolis at Minnesota

PEACOCK — Indianapolis at Minnesota

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — USL League One Playoffs: Richmond at Union, First Round

8 p.m.

CBSSN — USL Championship Playoffs: Phoenix at New Mexico, First Round

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Cup Western Conference First Round: LAFC at Vancouver, Game 2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL — Kansas City at Chicago

4:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Korea vs. Spain, Final, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: Louisville at San Diego

TENNIS

3 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin; Paris-ATP, Hong Kong-WTA Finals; Belgrade-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin; Paris-ATP, Hong Kong-WTA Finals; Belgrade-ATP Early Rounds

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Merida-WTA Semifinals

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin; Belgrade-ATP, Metz-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin; Belgrade-ATP, Metz-ATP Early Rounds

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Drews vs. Team De La Cruz-Mejia, Mesa, Ariz.

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Kingdon Rishel vs. Team Abercrombie, Mesa, Ariz.

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.