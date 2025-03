Sports on TV for Thursday, March 13

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, March 13

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

4:35 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Hawthorn

AUTO RACING

9:25 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia

12:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia

BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)

5:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Panama, Group B, Nassau, Bahamas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: Duquesne vs. St. Bonaventure, Second Round, Washington

Noon

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Oregon, Second Round, Indianapolis

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.

PEACOCK — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. St. John’s, Quarterfinal, New York

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. BYU, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: South Florida vs. Wichita St., Second Round, Fort Worth, Texas

1 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Mississippi, Second Round, Nashville, Tenn.

2 p.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. Saint Louis, Second Round, Washington

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Wisconsin, Second Round, Indianapolis

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Wake Forest, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD vs. FAU, Second Round, Fort Worth, Texas

PEACOCK — Big East Tournament: Marquette vs. Xavier, Quarterfinal, New York

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD vs. New Mexico, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Houston, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Texas A&M, Second Round, Nashville, Tenn.

5 p.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. George Washington, Second Round, Washington

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: Boise St. vs. San Diego St., Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Illinois, Second Round, Indianapolis

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Louisville, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Texas Tech, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: Tulsa vs. Temple, Second Round, Fort Worth, Texas

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Creighton, Quarterfinal, New York

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Missouri, Second Round, Nashville, Tenn.

7:30 p.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. Saint Joseph’s, Second Round, Washington

9 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Purdue, Second Round, Indianapolis

CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD Colorado St., Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: UTSA vs. East Carolina, Second Round, Fort Worth, Texas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Clemson, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Arizona, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. UConn, Quarterfinal, New York

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Kentucky, Second Round, Nashville, Tenn.

11:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD vs. Utah St., Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Southland Tournament: TBD, Championship, Lake Charles, La.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 2025 PLAYERS Championship, First Round, THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Midnight

FS1 — LIV Golf Singapore: First Round, Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Baltimore vs. Toronto, Dunedin, Fla., Clearwater, Fla. (Taped)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Breakout: Boston Prospects vs. Tampa Bay Prospects, Charlotte, Fla.

10 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Breakout: Chicago Cubs Prospects vs. L.A. Dodgers Prospects, Phoenix (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee

TRUTV — L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Sacramento at Golden State

TRUTV — Sacramento at Golden State (DataCast)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4:55 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Dolphins at Newcastle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:45 p.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Riyadh at Al Ittihad

7:55 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Inter Miami CF at Cavalier FC, Round of 16 – Leg 2

9:55 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Pumas UNAM at LD Alajuelense, Round of 16 – Leg 2

TENNIS

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

