Sports on TV for Thursday, Nov. 28

Thursday, Nov. 28

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: Wichita St. vs. Minnesota, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: Wake Forest vs. Florida, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas

3 p.m.

FS1 — Rady Children’s Invitational: Purdue vs. NC State, Semifinal, San Diego

4 p.m.

CBS — Arkansas vs. Illinois, Kansas City, Mo.

TRUTV — Acrisure Invitational: Santa Clara vs. TCU, Semifinal, Palm Springs, Calif.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Season Tip-Off: Utah St. vs. St. Bonaventure, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

FS1 — Rady Children’s Invitational: BYU vs. Mississippi, Semifinal, San Diego

6:30 p.m.

TRUTV — Acrisure Invitational: Colorado St. vs. Washington, Semifinal, Palm Springs, Calif.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Arizona Tip-Off: Butler vs. Northwestern, Semifinal, Tempe, Ariz.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas

8 p.m.

ESPNU — NIT Season Tip-Off: North Texas at N. Iowa, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

TRUTV — Acrisure Invitational: Saint Mary’s (Calif.) vs. Southern Cal, Semifinal, Palm Springs, Calif.

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Arizona Tip-Off: UNLV vs. Mississippi St., Semifinal, Tempe, Ariz.

11:30 p.m.

TRUTV — Acrisure Invitational: New Mexico vs. Arizona St., Semifinal, Palm Springs, Calif.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

FOX — Fort Myers Tip-Off: South Carolina vs. Iowa St., Fort Myers, Fla.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Tuskegee at Alabama St.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Tulane

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The International Series Qatar, Second Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

8 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España, First Round, Real Club Guadalhorce Golf, Málaga, Spain

8 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS HANDA Australian Open, Second Round, Kingston Heath Golf Club, Cheltenham, Australia

3:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The International Series Qatar, Third Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

NFL FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m.

CBS — Chicago at Detroit

4:30 p.m.

FOX — N.Y. Giants at Dallas

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Miami at Green Bay

PEACOCK — Miami at Green Bay

RODEO

9 p.m.

FS1 — The American Rodeo: The Kimes Ranch Breakaway Championships – Day 1, Scottsdale, Ariz.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:40 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Galatasaray at AZ Alkmaar

3 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Ajax at Real Sociedad

