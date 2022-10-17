STAT WATCH: Kincaid outing for Utah among best ever for a TE

Utah’s Dalton Kincaid turned in the best receiving performance in 40 years for a tight end. Kincaid caught 16 passes in Saturday’s 43-42 win over Southern California. ESPN research shows that’s the most by a tight end since Northwestern’s Jon Harvey had 17 against Michigan in 1982. The 16 catches were a national season high regardless of position. His 234 receiving yards were most by a tight end since at least 2000.

