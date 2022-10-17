STAT WATCH: Kincaid outing for Utah among best ever for a TE

By ERIC OLSON The Associated Press
Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) is tackled by Southern California defensive back Jaylin Smith (19) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Bowmer]

Utah’s Dalton Kincaid turned in the best receiving performance in 40 years for a tight end. Kincaid caught 16 passes in Saturday’s 43-42 win over Southern California. ESPN research shows that’s the most by a tight end since Northwestern’s Jon Harvey had 17 against Michigan in 1982. The 16 catches were a national season high regardless of position. His 234 receiving yards were most by a tight end since at least 2000.

