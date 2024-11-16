Stewart’s breaks loose for 56-yard TD run in 4th to lift Jacksonville State over FIU 34-31

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Tre Stewart ran for 136 yards and two scores that included a 56-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run to lift Jacksonville State over Florida International 34-31. Stewart burst through the middle, broke one tackle and then ran untouched into the end zone for the game-winning score that capped an eight-play, 76-yard drive with 9:55 remaining. FIU’s last possession ended with an incomplete pass on fourth-and-5 at its own 23-yard line with 1:56 left. Stewart also scored on a 3-yard run late in the second quarter.

