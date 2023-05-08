Struber out at Red Bulls, Lesesne 19th coach in 28 seasons

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Gerhard Struber is out as coach of the last-place New York Red Bulls and was replaced by Troy Lesesne, the team’s 19th coach in 28 seasons. The Red Bulls said Struber’s departure was mutual and assistant coach Bernd Eibler also had left. It was Major League Soccer’s first coaching change since the season began in late February. New York, which has never won an MLS title, is 15th in the Eastern Conference standings with one win, four losses and six draws for nine points. Struber was hired in October 2020.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.